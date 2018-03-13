Amitabh Bachchan calls doctors in Jodhpur, Jaya says he is fine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic blog post on getting his doctors from Mumbai to "fiddle around" with his body today sparked worries about his health but wife Jaya Bachchan said he was fine and had a pain in his neck and back.

A team of doctors from Mumbai travelled to Rajasthan after Bachchan posted his blog around 5 am today.

"I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again... I will rest and keep informed in process," Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for "Thugs of Hindostan", said in his blog.

Addressing questions about her husband's health, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan told reporters in New Delhi that he had back pain because of the heavy costumes he had to wear in the film.

"Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck... The costumes are very heavy, so there's some pain. Otherwise he is fine," she told reporters outside Parliament.

As news spread about the 75-year-old star's possible ill-health, reporters and others gathered outside the hotel. Questioned by the media, the doctors refused to make any comment about his health.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wished Bachchan a "speedy recovery".

"Concerned to hear Shri @SrBachchan Ji is unwell. Do let us know if we can be of any assistance. Wish you a speedy recovery!" she tweeted.

In his blog post, Bachchan also wrote about the gruelling shoot schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film, which also features Aamir Khan.

"The morning after the night that began yesterday for work some people need to work for a living and work hard.

"It's been rough.. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears... then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not... it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved," he said.