App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic

Addressing a rally at the start of the 'Sankalp Yatra' to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 2 gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement. Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

Addressing a rally at the start of the 'Sankalp Yatra' to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.

After flagging off the nationwide 'Sankalp Yatra', he undertook a foot march for around 500 metres.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.