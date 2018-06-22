App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah tells BJP's workers to avoid posting 'fake' items on social media

The interactions with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating perception, which is important in politics

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah yesterday counselled social media savvy workers and supporters of his party's Delhi unit to avoid committing "mistake" of posting fake items online to avoid losing credibility among people, sources said.

In an address to "social media warriors", including party workers and supporters, of the BJP, Shah also asked them to highlight the achievements of the four years of the Modi government.

"The party president asked us to avoid committing mistake of posting fake pictures, data and messages on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms. He said such action endangers our credibility before the people," said a participant, seeking anonymity.

The meeting held at the NDMC convention centre here was attended by around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media platforms.

The interactions with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating perception, which is important in politics, he said.

The BJP president also advised the workers to use their social media posts in analysing and comparing the works and achievements of the Modi government with those of Congress regimes, he said.

The BJP chief also insisted on expanding reach on social media by encouraging the workers to increase the number of their followers and ensure "maximum" visibility of their posts and tweets, the source added.

Shah also attended the SC Morcha and core group meetings of the Delhi BJP. The core group meeting started late in the evening and continued till night.

Party sources said that the "road map" for the 2019 election was discussed in the meeting of the Core group that serves as the key decision-making body of the Delhi BJP.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 10:20 am

