Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah donates Rs 1,000 to BJP as part of initiative for transparency

Union minister Sushma Swaraj had on October 22 donated an amount of Rs 1000.

BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday called upon his party's workers and well-wishers to donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000 to the organisation through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's app as part of an initiative to usher in transparency in public life. He also donated Rs 1,000 and posted the receipt on Twitter.

"Keeping in line with our values of ushering in transparency in public life, the BJP has started an initiative of seeking microdonations from our karyakartas and well wishers through the NaMo app. You can donate any amount between Rs 5 and Rs 1,000," he tweeted.

"As a BJP karyakarta myself, I have donated an amount of Rs 1,000 to the party through NM app. I appeal to all our karyakartas and well wishers to join the initiative for bringing in transparency in public life and donate using either NM app or at donations.narendramodi.in," Shah added.

Union minister Sushma Swaraj had on October 22 donated an amount of Rs 1000.

She had said probity is essential in public life.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 09:28 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Politics

