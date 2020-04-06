App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah compliments PM Modi for MPs' salary cut

Shah said the Modi cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD fund for two years and the fund will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's approval for reduction of allowances and pension of all MPs by 30 per cent, and said the Parliament of the world's largest democracy stands together in these challenging times.

The home minister also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and State Governors for voluntarily deciding not to take 30 per cent of their allowances for one year.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji, as cabinet approves the Ordinance for reducing allowances and pension of all MPs by 30% for a year," he tweeted.

Shah said the Modi cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD fund for two years and the fund will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

"The Parliament of the world's largest democracy stands together in these challenging times. I thank all the parties and MPs for their support.

"I also thank the President of India, Vice President and Governors who have decided to contribute voluntary to this noble cause," he said.

The Union cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

