Amit Shah compliments JK Police's valour, commitment; praises it for getting highest share of gallantry awards on Republic Day

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been in forefront in fighting the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the sensitive union territory for more than three decades now.

PTI
January 26, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
File image: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Police for its valour and commitment and said its dedication has been reflected as it got the largest share of 115 gallantry awards announced on the occasion of Republic Day.

“J&K Police has been the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism. It is a matter of immense pride to the entire nation, that the @JmuKmrPolice has won the largest share, 115, of the gallantry awards today on Republic Day. This reflects their valour and commitment,” Shah tweeted.

Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said on this momentous achievement, he salutes their bravery.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central government stands committed to recognising and honouring our brave police personnel,” he said
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Republic Day 2022
first published: Jan 26, 2022 04:56 pm
