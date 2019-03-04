Amid rumours of his death, UNSC may designate Masood Azhar global terrorist next week: Report

The proposal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) might be passed next week, provided China doesn't block it, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The chair of UNSC sanctions committee has notified that he will assume the members have no objection to the addition of Azhar to the 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List, unless he hears to the contrary by 3pm on March 13, according to the report.

The proposal has been led by France and backed by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). China has consistently blocked proposals to include Azhar on the list since 2010.

"The chair has the honour to transmit, for the consideration of the members, a proposal from the United States, the United Kingdom and France to add an individual, Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi, to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List," the notification states.

"Azhar has financially supported JEM. He is a former leader of the terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, aka Harkat-ul-Ansar. Most of these groups’ members subsequently joined JeM under Azhar’s leadership. In 2008, JeM posters contained a call from Azhar for volunteers to join the fight in Afghanistan against western forces," evidence proposed by France, US and the UK states, according to the report.

The report states that the evidence presented also refers to the Pulawama terror strikes being carried out by JeM. Pakistan has denied JeM's involvement in the terror attack, and, while admitting that Azhar is in the country. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the terrorist could barely move and was suffering from renal failure.

Sources told the newspaper that while there is hope that China will not block the proposal this time around, India remains cautious.

Masood Azhar: Dead or alive?

Meanwhile, speculations regarding Azhar's death have continued. Multiple media reports on March 3 suggested that Azhar had died due to natural causes.

Intelligence agencies were trying to ascertain reports on social media about Azhar's death. Officials had said they had no information other than that the JeM chief was undergoing treatment at an army hospital after suffering renal failure.

A Pakistani media report had said Azhar was "alive", quoting unnamed sources close to his family, without elaborating on his health condition.