 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Amid international disturbances, we need to build nation capable of establishing peace across globe: PM Modi

PTI
May 19, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

PM Modi was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.

He was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara.

"Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it…India, which has a new forward looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions," Modi said.

The PM also said that India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: May 19, 2022 11:57 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.