    Amid international disturbances, we need to build nation capable of establishing peace across globe: PM Modi

    PM Modi was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara.

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.

    "Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it…India, which has a new forward looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions," Modi said.

    The PM also said that India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.



    PTI
