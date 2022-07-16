Amid Elon Musk-Twitter drama, his text to CEO Parag Agrawal revealed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter's Parag Agrawal.

On July 8, Elon Musk had a notice sent to Twitter that he wanted to back out of the $44 billion deal to acquire the social network. Signs of trouble between the two parties had become visible long before that.

In weeks leading up to the notice, Elon Musk repeatedly claimed that Twitter did not provide him sufficient information about the number of spam bots on the platform. While entering into an agreement with Twitter, Musk had listed the removal of scam accounts as one of his priorities.

As Musk indicated that he may abandon his agreement with Twitter, the company's lawyers suspected that it had something to do with finances, Business Insider reported. Tesla shares, which form a crucial chunk of Musk's wealth, have dropped since April.

And so, Twitter's lawyers sought from Musk information on how he would finance the $44 billion deal.

The Tesla boss, in turn, shot messages to Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

"Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble," Musk wrote to them, according to Business Insider. "That needs to stop."

The messages were revealed in the lawsuit that Twitter filed against Musk earlier this week.

The suit, filed in a court in Delaware, said that Musk had violated his agreement with Twitter and caused damage that no financial penalty could repair.

Twitter described Musk's withdrawal from the deal as "a model of hypocrisy".

Meanwhile, Musk urged the court to delay proceedings in the case till next year, citing the complexity of the matter.

(With inputs from AFP)