Amid a Covid spike, these states have re-imposed the mask mandate. Check rules, fines

Amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in several states, governments have made wearing a face mask mandatory again. Infections have doubled suddenly in just a few days after hovering over the 1000-mark for many days. The spike mainly was from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who soon made masks compulsory in public.

Let’s take a look at a few states and their mask mandates amid a Covid spike:

Delhi: Masks are compulsory again in Delhi amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the past few days after weeks of relaxation in the key Covid rule. After a meeting of the the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), authorities decided masks need to back in place as infections tallied between 500 and 1000 cases in the last week. Just a couple of weeks ago, the DDMA had issued an order removing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public. The penalty is now back if a person is seen without a mask in public.

Uttar Pradesh: Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh too, amid a spike in cases, called for the mask mandate back after a relaxation in the rule. The use of masks is now compulsory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Haryana: The Haryana government has made masks compulsory in public places in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar amid a rise in Covid cases. All four districts are near the NCR region with Gurugram showing the most rise.

Telangana: Although the southern state has seen relaxations in the face mask rule amid a downward spiral in cases to double digits, Telangana warned against laxity and advised everyone to wear a mask in public. Failure to comply to the rule will result in a Rs 1000 fine, the state health minister G Srinivas Rao said.

Tamil Nadu: The state health department made wearing face masks in public mandatory on Friday. Anybody found without a mask will be fined Rs 500.

Kerala: In Kerala too, that has seen a spike, all Covid restrictions have been lifted except for the mandatory mask rule.

Andhra Pradesh: A Rs 100 fine will be imposed on people found without a mask in public.

Punjab: The latest state to join the mask mandate is Punjab that made the preventive measure in public mandatory.

West Bengal: The mask mandate is in place in West Bengal but many are seen without one in public.

Maharashtra: The state with the highest number of Covid cases has relaxed the mask mandate. The state has now made wearing a mask optional.

Reopening of schools, increased social activities and gatherings and laxity in rules amid low Covid numbers can be attributed to the spike in cases, reports say.