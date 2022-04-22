Amid a Covid spike, these states have re-imposed the mask mandate. Check rules, fines

Amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in several states, governments have made wearing a face mask mandatory again. Infections have doubled suddenly in just a few days after hovering over the 1000-mark for many days. The spike mainly was from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who soon made masks compulsory in public.
Let’s take a look at a few states and their mask mandates amid a Covid spike:
Delhi: Masks are compulsory again in Delhi amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the past few days after weeks of relaxation in the key Covid rule. After a meeting of the the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), authorities decided masks need to back in place as infections tallied between 500 and 1000 cases in the last week. Just a couple of weeks ago, the DDMA had issued an order removing the Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public. The penalty is now back if a person is seen without a mask in public.
Uttar Pradesh: Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh too, amid a spike in cases, called for the mask mandate back after a relaxation in the rule. The use of masks is now compulsory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.
Haryana: The Haryana government has made masks compulsory in public places in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar amid a rise in Covid cases. All four districts are near the NCR region with Gurugram showing the most rise.
Telangana: Although the southern state has seen relaxations in the face mask rule amid a downward spiral in cases to double digits, Telangana warned against laxity and advised everyone to wear a mask in public. Failure to comply to the rule will result in a Rs 1000 fine, the state health minister G Srinivas Rao said.
Tamil Nadu: The state health department made wearing face masks in public mandatory on Friday. Anybody found without a mask will be fined Rs 500.
Kerala: In Kerala too, that has seen a spike, all Covid restrictions have been lifted except for the mandatory mask rule.
Andhra Pradesh: A Rs 100 fine will be imposed on people found without a mask in public.
Punjab: The latest state to join the mask mandate is Punjab that made the preventive measure in public mandatory.
West Bengal: The mask mandate is in place in West Bengal but many are seen without one in public.
Maharashtra: The state with the highest number of Covid cases has relaxed the mask mandate. The state has now made wearing a mask optional.
Reopening of schools, increased social activities and gatherings and laxity in rules amid low Covid numbers can be attributed to the spike in cases, reports say.