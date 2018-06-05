American dream gone wrong: Job promise turns nightmare as Hyderabad chef is duped of Rs 30 lakh

A Hyderabadi Chef looking for a job in the US to fulfil his American dream was left high and dry after he was duped of Rs 30 lakh by a fraudster. The cybercrime unit claims to have traced the fraudster and will be making an arrest soon.

As per a report from The New Indian Express, The man, Rajesh (name changed), was a Chef working in a five-star hotel in Hyderabad. Rajesh believed a fake offer received in an email for a job in the US and ended up depositing huge sums of money as application processing fees and other charges.

Rachakonda Cybercrime ACP S Harinath said, “He (victim) had been depositing the money in two bank accounts at Bengaluru for last seven months in instalments. These accounts are being operated by one person, who is suspected to be a Nigerian national.” A special team is leaving for Bengaluru to arrest the culprit.

He had convinced his father, who lives in Nizamabad, to send Rs 30 lakh to him. It’s only when he didn’t hear from the recruiters for many days that he realised that he was duped and filed a police complaint.

In recent times, many cases of job frauds have surfaced. Fraudsters are using job portals to identify desperate candidates and approach them with lucrative offers in lieu of processing fees.