    American arrested in Uttar Pradesh while trying to illegally cross over to Nepal

    The 51-year-old man was nabbed from Sonauli here on the India-Nepal border on Wednesday evening. Sonauli is a common transit point between the two countries.

    PTI
    June 16, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
    (Representational image)


    An American, who had been staying illegally in India for almost seven years, was arrested here while trying to cross over to Nepal on a fake visa and passport documents, a senior official said on Thursday.


    The 51-year-old man was nabbed from Sonauli here on the India-Nepal border on Wednesday evening. Sonauli is a common transit point between the two countries.


    "Alan Byde Knox, a citizen of America, who was on his way to Nepal from Mumbai, was arrested last evening by the immigration department in Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake,” Station House Officer (SHO), Sonauli police station, Manoj Kumar Rai said.


    Knox has been booked under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 14 (Penalty for contravention of provisions of the act) of The Foreigners Act.


    ”The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and he is being questioned,” an official of the local intelligence unit said.

    According to police, Knox had entered India on June 27, 2015, and stayed in several big cities.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.