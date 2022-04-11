Amend 2034 DCPR, include safety regulations for vulnerable buildings, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to amend the 2034 Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) to include safety regulations for buildings vulnerable to fire and other man-made disasters.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MG Sewlikar also questioned the state’s submission that it had been unable to implement the safety regulations since 2008, due to a fire in Mantralaya building in 2009, in which the concerned records were apparently destroyed.

"The apathy of the state is telling. The state, in its affidavit, refers to a fire at Mantralaya in which all documents from 2009 were destroyed. The state says there was no deliberate omission on its part, but because of destruction of records due to the fire, the issue remained unaddressed,” the HC said.

"This is another case where the state has utterly failed to justify its complete inaction. Notwithstanding the fire, the state didn’t find it difficult to come up with the 2034 Development Plan,” it said.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap Singh seeking enforcement of fire safety and other special safety regulations in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters.

The draft special safety regulations were formulated by the Maharashtra government after the 26/11 terror attacks that took place in the city in 2008.

These regulations were notified in February 2009 and the government soon after sought objections and suggestions from the public, though nothing further was done after these were received.

In its affidavit filed in HC on Monday, the state government submitted that it proposed to constitute another expert panel to come up with fresh safety regulations that will factor in "advanced technology."

The HC, however, dismissed the submission saying the state should have made earnest endeavors to implement safety guidelines.

It said the National Building Code (NBC) too provided for implementation of such safety norms.

The HC directed the Maharashtra government to incorporate the special regulations and stipulations of the NBC in the 2034 Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) and the unified DCPR.

The HC directed the state to report on developments made by the latter by July 18.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes