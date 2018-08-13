App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu due to bad weather

No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra, at a base camp, in Jammu (Image: PTI)
Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra, at a base camp, in Jammu (Image: PTI)

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu today due to inclement weather, officials said. The pilgrimage was suspended from Bagwatinagar base camp in the state's winter capital city as heavy rains and bad weather resulted in the closure of the highway, they said.

No pilgrim was allowed to proceed towards the cave shrine from Jammu, they said.

The 60 day annual yatra commenced from the twin tracks on June 28 and it would conclude on August 26 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival. Till last evening, 2,78,878 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the cave shrine.

However, the number of pilgrims undertaking the pilgrimage marked a sharp dip over the past fortnight due to the early melting of the naturally formed ice lingam at the sanctum sanctorum.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

