Allow COVID-19 vaccination of all aged above 25 years, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi

Representational image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 requesting him to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all persons aged above 25 years in the state.

“I request you to consider lowering the age group (of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries) to 25 years, as the states facing the surge are having to place curbs to safeguard the lives of the population. However, if a larger number of our young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today.”

Uddhav Thackeray also requested the Centre to send 1.5 crore additional doses of coronavirus vaccine. He said: “We are trying to speed up the vaccination. Hence, the Centre should provide us with extra doses. We are ready to vaccinate everyone above the age of 45 in just three weeks from six most affected districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.”

The Maharashtra CM then went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons aged above 45 years to get vaccinated.

Earlier on April 5, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to the Prime Minister requesting him to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination centres and also lower the age limit of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to make it available for all.