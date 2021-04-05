English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Allow COVID-19 vaccination of all aged above 25 years, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requests PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also requested the Centre to send 1.5 crore additional doses of coronavirus vaccine and thanked PM Modi for considering his proposal of lowering the age limit of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to 45 years.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 requesting him to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all persons aged above 25 years in the state.

“I request you to consider lowering the age group (of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries) to 25 years, as the states facing the surge are having to place curbs to safeguard the lives of the population. However, if a larger number of our young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today.”

Uddhav Thackeray also requested the Centre to send 1.5 crore additional doses of coronavirus vaccine. He said: “We are trying to speed up the vaccination. Hence, the Centre should provide us with extra doses. We are ready to vaccinate everyone above the age of 45 in just three weeks from six most affected districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.”

The Maharashtra CM then went on to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons aged above 45 years to get vaccinated.

Earlier on April 5, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to the Prime Minister requesting him to relax the conditions for opening new vaccination centres and also lower the age limit of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to make it available for all.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #COVID-19 Vaccination #COVID-19 vaccine #Maharashtra
first published: Apr 5, 2021 09:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.