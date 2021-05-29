Allopathy row | Indian Medical Association Uttarakhand challenges Baba Ramdev for open debate

Baba Ramdev

The IMA-Baba Ramdev row has taken another turn. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand on May 29 challenged Baba Ramdev for a debate with panel discussion. As per news agency ANI, it also asked Ramdev to tell which allopathic hospitals have given Patanjali medicines for treatment.



Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand has challenged Yog Guru Ramdev for a debate, asked him to tell which allopathic hospitals have given Patanjali medicines for treatment, IMA has publicly challenged the debate with panel discussion

— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

The medical body and the Patanjali founder have been in a tussle since Ramdev claimed 'Allopathy is a stupid science'.

This comes after IMA sought an FIR against Ramdev over his comments on modern medicine and filed a police complaint against Ramdev in Delhi.

The complaint comes after a video clip of Ramdev daring the authorities to arrest him went viral on social media.

IMA national chief Dr J A Jayalal said on May 28 said that they will consider taking back police complaints lodged against yoga guru Ramdev and also a defamation notice sent to him if he withdrew his remarks against COVID-19 vaccines and modern medicine, PTI has reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

By targeting the modern system of medicine vis-vis the pandemic and treatment for it, Ramdev was actually questioning the government, he said.

"We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for COVID-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers," Dr Jayalal said.

Also Read: Explained: All you need to know about IMA and what is its row with Ramdev all about

The clip was shared hours after IMA, a voluntary body of doctors, wrote to PM Modi, demanding that Ramdev be booked under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination and challenging COVID-19 treatment protocols.

Also Read: Sunil Bansal, CEO of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Dairies, dies of ‘COVID complications’

Earlier, IMA Uttarakhand had demanded Ramdev to issue a video countering his claims and tender a written apology within the next 15 day or face a Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice.

Ramdev was recently forced to withdraw a statement made in the viral video clip in which he questioned some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and said "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The remarks were met with vociferous protests following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

A day after withdrawing the remarks, Ramdev posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

He went on to list modern-day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and wondered if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase haemoglobin.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(Inputs from agencies)