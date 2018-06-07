All you need to know about why Rajinikanth's Kaala is surrounded by controversies

The much awaited Rajinikanth offering 'Kaala' hit the theatres on Thursday, but it hasn’t been an easy journey for the film. It has lately been surrounded by controversies, making the filmmakers and even the superstar nervous about performance of the film at the box office.

But why is the film’s future hanging in balance?

It all started with Rajinikanth’s comment on the Cauvery issue. Last month, after the Congress government of Siddaramaiah was voted out of power in Karnataka, Rajinikanth had reportedly said no matter which government takes over, Karnataka should release Cauvery waters for Tamil Nadu.

Replying to the actor, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy urged Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka and see the condition of farmers and the water level in the dams before commenting on the matter.

But it did not end with this. Pro-Kannada outfits vehemently opposed Rajinikanth’s comment so much so that they demanded ban on the release of 'Kaala' in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy shared their sentiments — he too had said the film should not be released in the state in the present scenario.

But the makers of the film could not ignore this ban as Karnataka is an important market. Rajinikanth has a huge fan base in the state, especially in Bengaluru and Kolar, where there is a considerable Tamil population. Hence, film production and distribution company WunderBar Films, which was established by actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya, filed a case in Karnataka High Court, seeking a direction to allow as well as provide security for screening of 'Kaala' in the state.

Karnataka High Court had on Tuesday directed the state government to take adequate steps to ensure peaceful screening of 'Kaala' across Karnataka.

Despite the court’s decision, Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said though it was his government's responsibility to ensure security, he advised the distributors to delay it till the Cauvery river dispute was resolved.

Rajinikanth too had appealed to the people of Karnataka to allow the release of his film after the state government banned it. He had approached the state government on the matter and asked for the film to be released with required security measures in place.

The makers of the film had also said that Kaala has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 140 crore and they are expecting gross revenue of Rs 15 -20 crore from Karnataka alone.

And this means that a lot is at stake as the film has not been released in many places in Karnataka. According to media reports, screening of 'Kaala' was cancelled at PVR multiplex in Hubballi.

A distributor said the film had not released anywhere in Bengaluru and there were attempts to release the film in B and C centres.

While widespread protests by pro-Kannada activists marred the screening of the film in most parts of Karnataka, it is important to see how the film will score in other parts of the country.