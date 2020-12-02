All you need to know about Cyclone Burevi that will hit South India soon

According to the IMD, Cyclone Burevi is the least potent of the five cyclones that have hit India this year; it will also be far less intense than Cyclone Nivar, which hit Tamil Nadu in November.

Representative Image

Within a week of braving Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu is gearing up to face yet another cyclone -- Cyclone Burevi. As per the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, it will cross Sri Lanka late on December 2 and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban early on December 4.

Here are the key things you need to know about Cyclone Burevi:

Cyclone Burevi was named by the Maldives, as per the cyclone naming guidelines of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

According to the IMD, Cyclone Burevi is the least potent of the five cyclones that have hit India this year; it will also be far less intense than Cyclone Nivar, which hit Tamil Nadu in November.

The other three cyclones that crossed India or a made landfall in the country this year are Amphan, Nisarga, and Nivar.

Cyclone Burevi will hit Sri Lanka first on December 2 with a sustained wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour and gusts of 95 kmph.

Cyclone Burevi's path: The cyclone moved west-northwestwards from the Bay of Bengal and lay centered 110km east-northeast of Sri Lanka, 330km east-southeast of Panban (Tamil Nadu), and 520 km east-northeast of Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu), as of 2.30 pm.

It will gradually move westwards to cross the southern coast of Tamil Nadu bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 4 and Kerala on December 3 and 4. Lakshadweep may also witness heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4. By the time it reaches India, the wind speed is expected to go down to 70-80 kmph.

The fishing operation has accordingly been suspended from December 2 and 5 and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been stationed to carry out rescue efforts. Twenty-six teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while one is on reserve at Puducherry.

In Kerala, where the cyclone is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, all low-lying areas have been evacuated and relief camps have been set up. Additionally, the Department of Hydrology will be monitoring water levels in rivers in case of heavy rains cause floods.

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are also prepared to embark on rescue and relief operations if the need arises.