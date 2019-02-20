All the times Pakistan vowed to take action: What came off them and where do the cases stand now?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 19 said action would be taken against perpetrators of the Pulwama terrorist attack if India shares "actionable intelligence" with Islamabad.

This, however, is not the first time that Pakistan has requested intelligence regarding an attack carried out on Indian soil and planned in the neighboring country. This is also not the first time that Pakistan has promised action in case of "actionable intelligence" being provided.

For India, this is a been-there, done-that moment.

2016 Pathankot attack

After the 2016 attack on a Pathankot airbase was linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, an organisation led by Masood Azhar, who also planned and executed the Pulwama attack, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) from Pakistan had visited India.

According to Indian Express, in the charge sheet filed on the attack by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it noted that the agency had requested Pakistan's JIT for details of JeM along with DNA samples of family members of the terrorist killed in the Pathankot attack, among other things. Pakistan had not responded till the filing of the charge sheet.

In July, after NIA filed the charge sheet, Mohammad Azhar Chaudhary, Pakistan-appointed in charge of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case, had said the charge sheet has been filed merely on the "basis of presumption". He had also said "similar charges were levelled against Hafiz Saeed purely on the basis of presumption".

The investigation agency had also sent a Letter Rogatory (LR) to Pakistan for assistance in the investigation, sending another one in 2018, but had not received any response.

LR is a formal request from a court to a foreign court for some type of judicial assistance.

Then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had assured "prompt and decisive" action against perpetrators of the attack but without any further update.

26/11 attack in 2008

The 2008 terror attacks on prime locations in Mumbai had killed over 166 people and injured several hundred. The attacks, carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were again linked to Pakistan.

The 10 gunmen involved in the attack, nine of whom were gunned down and one, Ajmal Amir Kasab, caught alive and later convicted and hanged, were Pakistani citizens. Investigation had also proved that the attacks were planned in Pakistan, and that the gunmen were in constant touch with their handlers in the neighboring country throughout the course of the assault.

The attacks heightened tensions between the two countries, with India demanding a thorough investigation into the attack and, later on, the arrest of one of its main conspirators, Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

More than a decade after the attack, and Saeed's arrest, bail and house arrest, India has demanded that Pakistan conduct a re-trial in the case. Another accused in the case, LeT chief Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, was arrested in 2008 and put to trial but was released on bail in 2015.

Pakistan, on its part, has asked for 24 Indian witnesses to be sent to Pakistan to record their statements. While Pakistan says its case against Saeed needs more evidence, India has stated that it has already provided ample evidence to the Pakistani authorities.

2001 Parliament attack

Indian authorities had named Masood Azhar in the 2001 Parliament attack as well, after which the Interpol had issued Red Corner notice against him in 2004. The international agency had issued a notice against Azhar in 2016, after the Pathankot attack as well, but no action against him was initiated by Pakistani authorities.

Delhi police had named five persons in the Parliament attack, all of them belonging to JeM. These names included Afzal Guru and Shaukat Hussain Guru, who were arrested following investigations. Afzal Guru was convicted and hanged in 2013, while Shaukat's sentence was reduced.

One of the prime participants in the attack, Ghazi Baba, was killed in an encounter with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Srinagar in 2003.

According to the Indian Express report, Pakistan has also been sitting on dossier provided by Indian authorities to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Pakistan on Azhar. India's long-standing demand to ban Azhar before the UNSC has been vetoed by China time and again. In its dossier on Azhar, India has detailed the terrorist's role in inciting violence in Kashmir, his association with al-Qaeda and financing and planning various terrorist attacks.

In his statement, Imran Khan had said Pakistan "will not think and retaliate" in case India acts. Responding to Khan's statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 19 said it is not surprised "that the Prime Minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism".

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pakistan. Despite this, the case has not progressed for the last more than 10 years. Likewise, on the terror attack on Pathankot airbase, there has been no progress. Promises of 'guaranteed action' ring hollow given the track record of Pakistan," The MEA said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on February 20 that while Pakistan has not responded or taken any action in earlier cases where it was provided with proof, Khan should be given a chance since he is new and talks about a "new start".