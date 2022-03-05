English
    'All of you are Ukrainians': Volodymyr Zelensky's rousing speech to anti-war protesters | Watch

    "Vilnius, Frankfurt, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, Paris — all of you today are Ukrainians, and thank you for this,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech.

    Stella Dey
    March 05, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    Volodymyr Zelensky has become a hero for staying back in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appearance via video to address anti-war protesters across Europe and to rally support for his war-torn country.

    Addressing thousands across Paris, Prague, Lyon, and Frankfurt, Zelensky made a rousing appeal to everyone supporting Ukraine and protesting against Russia’s invasion. He even called for a moment of silence to pay respects to the hundreds of Ukrainian civilians who died during the violence.

    "If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be a democratic victory for the whole world," Zelensky said amid thunderous applause.

    "This will be a victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery,” he added.

    "Vilnius, Frankfurt, Tbilisi, Bratislava, Prague, Lyon, Paris — all of you today are Ukrainians, and thank you for this,” Zelensky concluded his speech.

    Videos of a deafening crowd cheering for Zelensky have been circulated on social media. Former Georgia president Mikheil Saakashvili also shared a clip from a local channel’s broadcast.

    Several videos of the protest from cities across the world were shared on Twitter.

    Zelensky has become a hero among masses after he refused to evacuate from capital Kyiv and stayed back amid the invasion. The 44-year-old former comedian has been rallying support for Ukraine from across the world and even got a standing ovation for his virtual address at the European Union parliament.

    Protests and demonstrations have been rife in Prague, Czech Republic; Tbilisi, Georgia; Paris and Lyon, France; Bratislava, Slovakia; Frankfurt and Munich, Germany; Vilnius, Lithuania among others to rally support against the Russian invasion that entered Day 10 today.

    Protesters carried Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag and appealed to their governments to provide more support to the violence-hit country that has seen over a million people become refugees.

    Ukraine has claimed over 2,000 civilian deaths since the invasion began last Thursday. Moscow has shrugged off sanctions and mounting international pressure to continue the violence. Russia announced a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha today which Ukraine claims was violated leading to a halt in evacuation.
    Tags: #anti-war protests #Bratislava #Frankfurt #Lyon #Paris #Prague #Russia #Russia ceasefire violation #Tbilisi #Ukraine #Ukraine Russia war #Vilnius #Vladimir Putin #Volodymyr Zelensky #Zelensky video
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 06:02 pm
