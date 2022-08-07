All about Jagdeep Dhankhar, India’s new vice president

Jagdeep Dhankhar, former West Bengal governor, is India's new vice president.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, often in news for his acrimonious exchanges with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is India's new vice-president.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the National Democratic Alliance's candidate, defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva -- the former Rajasthan governor -- by 346 votes in the vice-presidential election held on August 6.

Dhankhar victory makes him the first former governor to become vice-president since Krishan Kant. Kant, who was the vice president from 1997 and 2002, formerly served as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhankhar is also the second leader from Rajasthan, after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, to be elected vice president.

Dhankhar was born in the state's Jhunjhunu district. He studied at a school in Chittorgarh and later became a law student at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur.

He was an advocate in the Rajasthan Bar and later practised in the Supreme Court

Dhankar entered politics in the mid 1980s. In 1989 he contested, and won, Lok Sabha elections from Jhunjhuna as a Janata Dal candidate.

In 1990, he became the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar-led government.

In the following years, he switched over to the Congress, serving as an MLA from Rajasthan's Kishangarh from 1993 and 1998.

His next party would be the BJP, his switch largely attributed to Ashok Gehlot's rise. Dhankhar became the convenor of BJP's legal department in 2016.

In 2019, he was appointed West Bengal governor . His tenure saw him publicly pull up the Mamata Banerjee-led government for matters related to political violence as well as Covid-19 handling.

Banerjee on the other hand sought his removal from the governor's post, accusing him of corruption and creating governance-related hurdles for the Trinamool Congress.