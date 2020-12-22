Aligarh Muslim University is mini India, has polished millions of lives: PM Modi at AMU’s centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing as the chief guest of the varsity’s centenary celebrations on December 22.

Modi is the first prime minister to address an event at AMU in five decades.

The PM said everyone, irrespective of their religion, would get equal opportunities to fulfill their dreams,

“The country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination. The country is on the path where every citizen should rest assured about their constitutional rights and their future,” Modi said, adding that AMU was a leading institution making India proud.

AMU, set up in 1920 by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, has completed 100 years in 2020. The last time an Indian PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before Shastri, Jawaharlal Nehru visited AMU four times in 1948, 1955, 1960 and 1963.

PM Modi also released a special commemorative postal stamp on the occasion.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was the guest of honour during the centenary celebration

The PM hailed the history of education attached to AMU buildings as India's valuable heritage.

"In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted and polished millions of lives, giving them modern and scientific thinking and inspiring them to do something for the society and the nation," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the diversity of the university in his address.

"People tell me that the AMU campus is like a city in itself. We see a Mini-India among different departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers and professors. The diversity that we see here is not only the strength of this university but also of the entire nation," PM said.

He also said how AMU has helped in strengthening India's ties with other countries.

“In the last 100 years, AMU has also worked to strengthen India’s relations with many countries of the world. The research done here on Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages, research on Islamic literature, gives new energy to India’s cultural relations with the entire Islamic world,” Modi said.