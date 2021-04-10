Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 surge

Aligarh Muslim University

In view of the rising number of fresh coronavirus infections, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled its 2021 entrance examinations, which were slated to be held between June 20 and July 11.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

A new schedule for the 2021 AMU admission tests will be uploaded by the varsity authorities on AMU’s official website amucontrollerexams.com soon, AMU Public Relation Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada said on April 8.

The official notification released by AMU further stated that the university has decided to continue with online classes till the end of the semester for the 2020-21 academic session.

The Aligarh Muslim University has taken multiple measures to curb COVID-19 spread in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic in the country. For instance, students have been advised to vacate hostels and continue their research work online, from home. Vendors have also been barred from entering the university campus.

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh added 12,787 new coronavirus infections -- the highest single-day spike the state has ever recorded.

Currently, COVID-19 related restrictions have been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

With ANI inputs