App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 28, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akshay Kumar launches ad campaign for Swachh Bharat to promote twin pit toilet technology

Akshay said that there is a need for influencers of society to talk freely about toilets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After promoting the idea of building toilets at homes in his last film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, actor Akshay Kumar has now gone a step ahead and launched advertisement campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Delhi.

The campaign was launched at a Collectors Convention for Toilet Technology organized in the Capital. The campaign focuses on promoting the twin pit toilet technology in rural India, and also features actor, Bhumi Pednekar.

While addressing the event, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer spoke about the contribution made by Akshay to the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said that right from his movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was seen and appreciated by rural and urban viewers, to his participation in the twin pit toilet advertisement campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission, Akshay has been a strong supporter of the sanitation movement underway in the country.

Akshay interacted with Swachh Bharat Mission officials, district collectors, communication experts and members from the media on the occasion. During his interaction, he spoke about the need for influencers of society to talk freely about toilets, and empty toilet pits around the country to destigmatize cleaning of one’s own toilet by members of the family itself.

related news

The District Collectors and field officials, during the interaction, spoke about the power of women in leading the sanitation mission in rural areas, and the role played by the movie.

It was also announced by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation that the producers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have given rights to all State and District teams of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to screen the movie in villages on a non-commercial basis.

The twin pit toilet technology was invented in India and is also recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is scientifically proven that:

  1. A pit in a standard twin-pit toilet model fills up in roughly 5 years for a 6-membered family

  2. The waste may then be easily re-directed to the second pit

  3. In 6 months to 1 year, the waste in the filled pit decomposes completely

  4. This decomposed waste is safe to handle and rich in NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) nutrients which makes it ideal for use in agriculture

The advertisement campaign is an effort, supported by the World Bank, towards encouraging this technology.

tags #Akshay Kumar #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.