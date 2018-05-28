Akshay Kumar launches ad campaign for Swachh Bharat to promote twin pit toilet technology

After promoting the idea of building toilets at homes in his last film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, actor Akshay Kumar has now gone a step ahead and launched advertisement campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in Delhi.

The campaign was launched at a Collectors Convention for Toilet Technology organized in the Capital. The campaign focuses on promoting the twin pit toilet technology in rural India, and also features actor, Bhumi Pednekar.

While addressing the event, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer spoke about the contribution made by Akshay to the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said that right from his movie, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was seen and appreciated by rural and urban viewers, to his participation in the twin pit toilet advertisement campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission, Akshay has been a strong supporter of the sanitation movement underway in the country.

Akshay interacted with Swachh Bharat Mission officials, district collectors, communication experts and members from the media on the occasion. During his interaction, he spoke about the need for influencers of society to talk freely about toilets, and empty toilet pits around the country to destigmatize cleaning of one’s own toilet by members of the family itself.

The District Collectors and field officials, during the interaction, spoke about the power of women in leading the sanitation mission in rural areas, and the role played by the movie.

It was also announced by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation that the producers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have given rights to all State and District teams of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to screen the movie in villages on a non-commercial basis.



A pit in a standard twin-pit toilet model fills up in roughly 5 years for a 6-membered family

The waste may then be easily re-directed to the second pit

In 6 months to 1 year, the waste in the filled pit decomposes completely

This decomposed waste is safe to handle and rich in NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) nutrients which makes it ideal for use in agriculture



The twin pit toilet technology was invented in India and is also recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is scientifically proven that:The advertisement campaign is an effort, supported by the World Bank, towards encouraging this technology.