Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP's Sanjay Singh, holds 'strategic discussion' for 2022 assembly polls

"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh told reporters after the meeting here.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was accompanied by Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey during the meeting with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow (Image : @SamjayAzadSin)


Aam Aadmi Party (MP) leader Sanjay Singh on November 24 met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav fueling speculation of a possible alliance ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting of the two leaders comes a day after Yadav reportedly sealed a poll alliance deal with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Singh said the two leaders had strategic discussions during the meeting.

"A strategic discussion (rannitik charcha) was held on the common agenda to make UP corruption-free and get rid of the government under which the law and order collapsed," Singh,  AAP's Rajya Sabha MP told reporters after the meeting here.

About an alliance with the SP, Singh said, "The discussion has just started… A good meaningful discussion was held. We will let you know later." The AAP leader had earlier also met Akhilesh Yadav but had said his party will contest the UP elections alone.

Singh was present at a book release programme of SP leader Ramgopal Yadav on Tuesday here in which party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on November 24 to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls. Akhilesh Yadav had met the RLD chief on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

"Badhte Kadam," Chaudhary had said on his official Twitter handle and also posted a photograph with Akhilesh Yadav. Later in a tweet, the Samajwadi leader had said, "Shri Jayant Chaudhary ji ke saath badlav ke ore (With Jayant for change)." Akhilesh Yadav in his statements has repeatedly said the SP is open for alliance with smaller parties.

The SP has already announced an alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s eastern UP-based Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a few small parties, including the Mahan Dal.

(With PTI inputs)
