Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis: ED may file charge sheet against Karti, others

It has also claimed that a firm, CMSPL, promoted by Karti and P Chidambaram's nephew A Palaniappan received a sum of about USD 0.2 million from the Maxis group allegedly for procuring a legal compliance software.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED is expected to file a fresh charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case tomorrow, pertaining to the role of former Finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti in the deal, official sources said today. The charge sheet, called the prosecution complaint in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) parlance, is expected to be filed before the court of special judge O P Saini. It is expected to underline the role of Karti and others, they said.

The agency has questioned and recorded the statement of Karti in this case at least twice, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Karti was questioned for the first time by the ED in connection with the case which is related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 in this case by his father.

The ED claims that an alleged payment of Rs 26 lakh was made by Aircel Televentures Limited to ASCPL, a firm allegedly linked to Karti, within a few days of this FIPB approval, the agency had claimed.

It said it is investigating "the circumstances of said FIPB approval granted by the then Finance minister (Chidambaram)".

FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis FDI case was granted in March 2006 by the senior Chidambaram even though he was competent to accord approval on project proposals only up to Rs 600 crore and beyond that it required the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the ED said.

"In the instant case, the approval for FDI of 800 million USD (over Rs 3,500 crore) was sought. Hence, CCEA was competent to grant approval. However, approval was not obtained from CCEA," it had alleged.

The agency said its probe revealed that the case of the said FDI was "wrongly projected as an investment of Rs 180 crore so that it need not be sent to the CCEA to avoid a detailed scrutiny".

It has also claimed that a firm, CMSPL, promoted by Karti and P Chidambaram's nephew A Palaniappan received a sum of about USD 0.2 million from the Maxis group allegedly for procuring a legal compliance software.

The agency said probe revealed that the "software was designed only for use in India and hence, was of no use to a Malaysian company."

In September last year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti and the firm allegedly linked to him in connection with this case.

The ED, in 2016, had filed a charge sheet in this case against former Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and four others.

However, the court had later discharged them last year in both the ED and the CBI case pertaining to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The two agencies subsequently had appealed against this order before the Delhi high court.

The ED today questioned P Chidambaram for the second time in this case.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

