English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Aircel Maxis: Delhi Court grants regular bail to ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram, son in cases filed by CBI, ED

    The court, which had earlier granted anticipatory bail to both the accused in the matter, accepted the bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each in both the cases and granted regular bail.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    P Chidambaram

    P Chidambaram

    A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in corruption and money laundering cases filed by the CBI and ED respectively in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

    The court, which had earlier granted anticipatory bail to both the accused in the matter, accepted the bail bonds of Rs 1 lakh each in both the cases and granted regular bail.

    The accused had moved application through their lawyer Arshdeep Singh, seeking relief after they appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them after it took cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the probe agencies in the matter.

    Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel-Maxis case which was adjourned sine die.

    The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

    Close

    The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

    The CBI and the ED had alleged that Chidambaram, as finance minister, had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aircel-Maxis #CBI #Current Affairs #ED #India #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 06:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.