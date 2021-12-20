MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Air Pollution | CAQM lifts curbs on construction work in Delhi-NCR

The CAQM has also given its nod to the entry of trucks into the national capital and allowed offline classes in all schools in Delhi

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on December 20 permitted construction and demolition (C&D) activities in Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect after an improvement in pollution levels and meteorological forecast.

The CAQM has also given its nod to the entry of trucks into the national capital.

“The CAQM considering the improvement in air quality and meteorological forecast allows the resumption of C&D activities in NCR and also the entry of trucks into Delhi with immediate effect,” the commission wrote on its official Twitter handle.

However, it said that the persons/agencies undertaking activities should strictly comply with the dust control norms.

Meanwhile, the Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day on December 20 with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 101 in the 'poor' and 181 in the 'moderate' category respectively.


An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 falls into the 'satisfactory' category, while, 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 category is referred to as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' while 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government authorities

Delhi Environment Minister had said on December 17 that separate night patrols have been set up for each of the 11 districts of the national capital to monitor compliance to pollution control norms for construction-related activities. He also said his department has received applications from multiple agencies seeking resumption of construction and demolition activities in Delhi.

The national capital has also allowed all schools in the national capital to resume physical classes from Class 6 onwards from December 18.

In a an official circular, the CAQM in the national capital region and adjoining areas permitted the offline classes to begin in all government and private schools in Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #air quality index #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi-NCR #India
first published: Dec 20, 2021 01:50 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.