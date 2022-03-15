English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Air India to focus on select international routes, US airspace as Tatas revamp airline: Report

    Air India will also be expanding flight routes and adding destinations in the United States.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore

    The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore


    As international flights resume from March 27, the Tata Group is all set to revamp Air India with the early focus being select international routes, CNBC-TV18 reported.

    Air India will also be expanding flight routes and adding destinations in the United States – a key area of interest at present as the Ukraine-Russia war affects several airlines, sources told CNBC.

    Expanding new routes will help present a new experience, sources told CNBC, as the Tata Group looks to turn around the airline after taking over the loss-making company from the government after 69 years.

    Airspaces over Ukraine and Russia have been affected due to the raging war between the countries, leading to airlines taking longer routes to reach destinations. This has increased fuel and operational costs. This has piqued the Tatas’ interest who are keen on starting more routes as United Airlines and others take a backseat.

    Air India, however, is yet to finalise a CEO. Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran and a five-member core committee will be leading the operations till Air India gets a new CEO, CNBC reported quoting sources. Chandrasekaran was appointed Air India Chairman on Monday.

    Close

    Related stories

    Another key development is that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is open to considering the merger of synergies between Vistara and Air India. However, SIA told CNBC, "Singapore Airlines does not comment on any confidential discussions it may or may not be having." SIA has 49 percent stake in Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

    The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore. The Tatas' would pay Rs 2,700 crore cash and take over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline’s debt. The takeover of the airline was completed on January 27.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Air India new routes #Tata Group
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 04:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.