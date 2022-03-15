Air India to focus on select international routes, US airspace as Tatas revamp airline: Report

The Tata Group acquired Air India back from the government with a winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore

As international flights resume from March 27, the Tata Group is all set to revamp Air India with the early focus being select international routes, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Air India will also be expanding flight routes and adding destinations in the United States – a key area of interest at present as the Ukraine-Russia war affects several airlines, sources told CNBC.

Expanding new routes will help present a new experience, sources told CNBC, as the Tata Group looks to turn around the airline after taking over the loss-making company from the government after 69 years.



Sources tell @awnusharma, @airindiain likely to focus on select international routes to showcase new experience, CEO candidate finalisation likely soon pic.twitter.com/2zvugVpepH

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 15, 2022

Airspaces over Ukraine and Russia have been affected due to the raging war between the countries, leading to airlines taking longer routes to reach destinations. This has increased fuel and operational costs. This has piqued the Tatas’ interest who are keen on starting more routes as United Airlines and others take a backseat.

Air India, however, is yet to finalise a CEO. Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran and a five-member core committee will be leading the operations till Air India gets a new CEO, CNBC reported quoting sources. Chandrasekaran was appointed Air India Chairman on Monday.

Another key development is that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is open to considering the merger of synergies between Vistara and Air India. However, SIA told CNBC, "Singapore Airlines does not comment on any confidential discussions it may or may not be having." SIA has 49 percent stake in Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.