English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Air India planning to operate two flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

    Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by officials of the Indian government so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights, senior government officials added.

    PTI
    February 25, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

    Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive, senior government officials said.

    Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by officials of the Indian government so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights, they added.

    The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country’s authorities on Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest.

    The two Air India flights will depart from Bucharest on Saturday, the officials said.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Close

    Related stories

    Air India did not respond to PTI’s request for comments on the development.

    Around 20,000 Indians — mainly students — are currently stranded in Ukraine, the officials noted. Around 20,000 Indians — mainly students — are currently stranded in Ukraine, the officials noted.

    The distance between Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the Romanian border is approximately 600 kilometres and it takes anywhere between eight-and-a-half to 11 hours to cover the distance by road.

    The distance from the Ukraine-Romania border to Bucharest is approximately 500 kilometres and it takes anywhere between seven to nine hours to cover the distance by road.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 03:53 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.