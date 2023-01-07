 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Father of the accused in Air India urinating incident: 'Don't think he can...'

Jan 07, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

The accused person, Shankar Mishra, is a top executive of Wells Fargo in India. He has been sacked and the police is out to arrest him.

Air India has put a month-long ban on Shankar Mishra. (Representational image)

The father of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, on Friday claimed the charges against his son are "completely false".

The accused had urinated on his co-passenger, a woman in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition, in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in a senior position in India, has been sacked from the job, the company said on Friday. A four-member Delhi Police team landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon in search of Mishra but found his home locked.

"This is completely a false case. According to my son, he had his food and slept on the flight. He is 34 years old and I don't think he can do such a thing. He has a wife and a daughter," Mishra's father said.

The airline had on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.