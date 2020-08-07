Live now
Air India Express Crash | IX 1344 Live Updates: Pilot, 2 passengers killed in incident
There were 190 people on board, out of which 174 were adults, 10 children, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew. Catch the LIVE Updates here:
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. The CM asked all govt agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.
The CM has deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from thrisur. CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two district's also have been engaged. Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save lives of victims.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Former Minister of State for Tourism Alphons KJ: Second tragedy of the day in Kerala: Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry: No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Consulate General of India, Dubai: Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Air India statement on the incident: Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard.
Air India Crash LIVE Updates | Sources to Moneycontrol: The captain of the plane has died while the F/o is serious. The damage looks extensive. The casualty number might go up.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | According to news agency PTI, the it had been raining heavily at the time of the accident. An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway, according to the news agency.
In this tweet from ANI: Visuals from outside the Karipur Airport, after Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard skidded during landing at the airport.
Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Home Minister Amit Shah: Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. I have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.