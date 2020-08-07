Air India Express Crash | IX 1344 Live Updates: Pilot, 2 passengers killed in incident

Air India Express Crash LIVE Updates | Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. The CM asked all govt agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.

The CM has deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from thrisur. CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two district's also have been engaged. Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save lives of victims.