 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

'Air India crew brought offender before me against my wishes': woman passenger on 'peeing' horror

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Mid-air urinating incident: The woman said that the Air India pilot did not approve of giving her an alternate seat that was free in the first class.

The incident happened on November 26 aboard an Air India New York-Delhi flight. (Representational Image)

The elderly woman upon whom an unruly, drunk passenger urinated in the business class of an Air India flight was made by the crew to sit opposite the offender against her wishes, she has said in a complaint letter to the government’s online grievance redressal platform.

She also said that the pilot did not approve of giving her an alternate seat that was free in the first class.

Narrating her ordeal from November, she said she had insisted to the crew that the man be immediately arrested upon landing.

"The flight staff were in the meanwhile also having discussions with the offender, who was sobering up by this time, and they came and told me that he wanted to apologise to me. I stated clearly that I did not want to interact with him or see his face, and that all I wanted was for him to be arrested on arrival,” the woman, who is in her 70s, wrote on the Air Sewa portal.

“However, the crew brought the offender before me against my wishes, and we were made to sit opposite each other in the crew seats.”

The male passenger, who has now been identified as a man in his 50s from Mumbai, “started crying and profusely apologising” to her, she said.