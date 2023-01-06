 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India CEO to staff after 'peeing' horror: 'Take firm action against unruly passengers'

Jan 06, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to Air India after it received the initial report from the airline.

The incident happened in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. (Representational)

A day after the civil aviation regulator issued a show-cause notice to Air India over a shocking incident, when an inebriated man urinated on a woman passenger, the airline’s chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson asked employees to "take firm, decisive and timely action" against "unruly" passengers.

In an internal note accessed by Moneycontrol, Wilson said the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is “totally understandable and we share her distress”.

He said that while the story is more complicated than has been reported by the media, “there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn”.

“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of ‘unruly’."

“We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply.”

According to Wilson, safety and emergency procedures manuals will be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training.