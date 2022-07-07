English
    In a first, IAF pilot flies with her father in fighter jet formation

    Ananya Sharma and her father Sanjay Sharma flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at the Air Force Station in Bidar in Karnataka in May.

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
    (Image credii: @DefencePRO_Guj/Twitter)

    A father-daughter duo has created history in the Indian Air Force (IAF), when they flew in the same formation in Bidar in Karnataka.

    There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same formation for a mission, an official release said.

    "The father-daughter duo created history on 30 May 2022, when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at Air Force Station Bidar, where Flying Officer Ananya Sharma is undergoing her training before she graduates onto faster and more superior fighter aircraft of the IAF," the release said.

    It was the mission where the two were more than just father and daughter.

    "They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," the release stated. It was the mission where the two were more than just father and daughter.

    Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He has had extensive experience of fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 squadron as well as a frontline fighter station.

    Having completed her B Tech in Electronics and Communication, Ananya was selected for training for the flying branch of IAF. She was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021, the release said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bidar #fighter pilot #Indian Air Force
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 08:42 am
