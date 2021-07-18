MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

AIMIM's official Twitter account hacked, name changed to 'Elon Musk'

The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and also the profile picture of the handle was changed with the photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

PTI
July 18, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

The official Twitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was 'hacked' on Sunday, party sources said here. The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored, they said adding it was again hacked at around 1 pm today.

The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and also the profile picture of the handle was changed with the photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Nine days ago also the Twitter account of AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored. Now again the account has been hacked," a spokesperson of the Hyderabad headquartered party said.

ALSO READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Facebook account hacked hours after taking oath; old video slamming BJP govt uploaded

A complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday,he said. No new tweets were posted on the account. AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers.
PTI
Tags: #AIMIM #Elon Musk #social media #Twitter
first published: Jul 18, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.