Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIDS-related deaths in India declined 56.8% between 2010 and 2017: UN

New HIV infections in the country fell from 1.2 lakh in 2010 to 88,000 in 2017. AIDS-related deaths fell from 1.6 lakh to 69,000 in the same period

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of AIDS-related deaths in India declined 56.8 percent between 2010 and 2017, and the number of new cases of HIV fell 26.6 percent, the United Nations said in a report.

According to The Times of India, which cited the UN report, new HIV infections in the country fell from 1.2 lakh in 2010 to 88,000 in 2017. AIDS-related deaths fell from 1.6 lakh to 69,000 in the same period.

Even the number of people living with HIV in the country came down to 21 lakh at the end of 2017, from 23 lakh at the end of 2010.

In fact, in terms of new infections, India performed much better than the global average, which was around 18 percent, much lower than a target of 75 percent by 2020.

The number of deaths due to the virus across the globe declined 34 percent during the 2010-2017 period, particularly because of expansion of anti-retroviral therapy and increasing access to other treatment options.

"Sustained and focused efforts to reach key populations have led to major reductions in HIV infections in Cambodia India, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam between 2010 and 2017," the UN said in its report.

However, the report, titled 'Miles to go - closing gaps breaking barriers, righting injustices', pointed out that Pakistan and Philippines witnessed increases in both the number of new infections and the the number of people who died due to the virus.
