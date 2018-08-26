App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aid given is advance, more to follow: PM Modi tells Kerala Governor

The Rs 600 crore released by the Centre to the state was only the advance assistance, Modi informed the Kerala Governor

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Kerala Governor P Sathasivam that the flood ravaged state would get more central funds from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid down procedure. The Rs 600 crore released by the Centre to the state was only the advance assistance, Modi informed the Governor when he met him in New Delhi on Saturday to brief about the hardships suffered by Keralites in the recent floods.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the pace of relief and rescue operations being carried out in the southern state, a Raj Bhavan release said. "The Prime Minister has clarified that the Rs 600 crore released by the Centre is only the advance assistance and assured that additional funds will be released from National Disaster Response Fund as per laid down procedure," it said.

The amount was released in advance, pending assessment by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) and the high-level committee, considering the possible delay in preparing and submitting the additional memorandum.

Modi said this amount was in addition to the Rs 562.45 crore already made available in the State Disaster Response Fund of the state. He highlighted the fact that normal rules and procedures have been set aside in view of the emergency nature of requirement in Kerala.

Besides this financial support, the Centre has provided large quantities of emergency food, water, medicines and other essential supplies, including foodgrains as required by the state, the release said.

The Governor also met and apprised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the law and order situation and the pace of the relief measures in Kerala. Singh also assured the release of additional funds on completion of assessment of damages as per set procedure, the Raj Bhavan release added. The murderous floods have so far claimed 302 lives and left about four lakh people in relief camps.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 08:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala floods #Narendra Modi

