AIADMK's internal squabbles may hinder tie-up with BJP in Tamil Nadu: Report

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s plans to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls might be hindered due to an internal feud within the party, Hindustan Times has reported.

The ruling AIADMK, which had stated that it is not averse to an alliance with the saffron party, had won 37 out of 39 seats during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party then was being led by J Jayalalitha, whose death in 2016 brought about a split within the party.

According to the report, the alliance might be running into problems even before being sealed due to internal squabbles within the AIADMK and some of its leaders' stance towards the BJP.

Senior AIADMK leaders like M Thambidurai, C Ponnaiyan and D Jayakumar, for instance, have continued to criticise the BJP. Their comments come even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (OPS) have constituted committees to look into possible alliance options with friendly parties.

Moreover, according to news agency ANI, the AIADMK on January 30 stated that those who want to contest the elections can apply between February 4 to February 10, and has listed all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry.

The party, which has been going through a rough patch ever since the death of its matriarch Jayalalitha, has also been witnessing infighting.

Senior AIADMK leader V Maitreyan recently wrote a Facebook post in which he expressed his displeasure over being excluded from election-related committees constituted by the CM and Deputy CM. He wrote that while "Amma" had included him in each and every panel when she was alive, "this time, my name was missing in committees formed by our leaders".

The party, however, is unhappy over a senior leader expressing his grievances on a public platform.

"As a senior leader, he should have informed this to our coordinators. Every leader has his or her own style of functioning in steering the party," AIADMK spokesperson Gokula Indira said, adding that more committees are likely to be formed in the coming days and that leaders excluded from the manifesto and poll panels will be accommodated in them. Indira, however, ruled out disciplinary action against the former BJP state president.

According to political analysts quoted by the report, Maitreyan's comments point to a polarisation within the party, where Maitreyan and his camp are seen leaning more towards the BJP, while many senior leaders are opposed to the saffron party.

"... Within the party, there is no unanimity on electoral alliance and the party is speaking in different voices. And, if one reads between the lines, Maitreyan’s discontent is not out of a personal contradiction but a political one," Ramu Manivannan, HOD of Politics and Public Administration, Madras University, told the newspaper.

C Lakshmanan, Associate Professor with Madras Institute of Development Studies, told the newspaper that the question of survival would eventually bring AIADMK and BJP together.

"The AIADMK has been more close to the right wing ever since Jayalalithaa took over the reins of the party. It hasn’t changed. Also, there are influential Other Backward Class (OBC) cliques within the party, like the dominant Gounder, Nadar and Thevar, which are pro-BJP. Yet, leaders from these sections also strive to protect their turf which is what is being played out," Lakshmanan said.