Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, 5 MLAs who backed Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh attend BJP function

Ahead of the elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for June 19, five legislators belonging to different parties who had earlier lent their support to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state attended a dinner party hosted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report by The Indian Express, two of the MLAs belong to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and two others are Independents. The two Independent MLAs were among the seven who had supported the Congress government after it fell short of majority during the December 2018 Assembly elections.

Even as the BJP has formed a government in Madhya Pradesh, both the parties are now preparing for the Rajya Sabha polls and have fielded two candidates each for the three seats of the Upper House of Parliament.

The saffron party has nominated Jyotiraditya Scindia, a veteran Congressman who switched over to the BJP in March this year, and Sumer Singh Solanki for the polls.

After the scion of the Gwalior royal family and his camp switched sides to the BJP, the Congress-led government in the state collapsed.

The Congress has nominated party veteran Digvijaya Singh, who is seeking a second term in the Upper House, and Dalit leader from Gwalior-Chambal region Phool Singh Baraiya.

According to reports, the Congress has already asked 54 of its MLAs to votefor Digvijaya Singh, who needs 52 votes to re-enter the Rajya Sabha.