App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar holds JD(U) meeting in Patna

Last week, BJP president Amit Shah had announced the seat-sharing formula of the NDA in Bihar, wherein his party and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while the LJP will fight the remaining six.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a meeting of his JD(U) here on Saturday, in which the top leaders of the party discussed the ways and means to improve its prospects in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting was held at the residence of Janata Dal (United) state president and Rajya Sabha member Vashishtha Narayan Singh. A host of senior leaders, including the party's national general secretary Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, spokesperson Sanjay Singh, minister Jai Kumar Singh and MLA Lesi Singh, were among those present.

JD(U) sources said the meeting that lasted for nearly three hours focussed on making the party more popular among the upper castes, who have traditionally supported the BJP or, earlier, the Congress.

The JD(U) enjoys tremendous popularity among the Extremely Backward Classes and the Mahadalits -- numerically large but politically submissive social groups -- thanks to the schemes of Kumar's government that have aimed at the betterment of these segments.

related news

The support base of the JD(U) remained intact in the worst of times, but the votes failed to translate into seats whenever the party decided to go it alone like the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when it managed to win only two of the 40 seats in Bihar.

The JD(U) is looking forward to putting up a sterling performance in next year's general election, which it will be contesting in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Last week, BJP president Amit Shah had announced the seat-sharing formula of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, wherein his party and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each while the LJP will fight the remaining six.

Kumar had said at Shah's press conference that in 2019, the NDA would better its previous record of 32 seats in Bihar, which was achieved in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Being at the helm of affairs in Bihar for long, Kumar has the responsibility to ensure that the NDA romps home successfully in the 2019 polls.
First Published on Dec 29, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.