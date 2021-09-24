Ahead of Joe Biden’s meet with PM Modi, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has a message for POTUS

Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on September 24 wrote to United States President Joe Biden and urged him to discuss the long-drawn farmer protests against the Centre’s three agricultural reform laws when he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Dear @POTUS, we the Indian Farmers are protesting against 3 farm laws brought by PM Modi's govt. 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us. Please focus on our concern while meeting PM Modi. #Biden_SpeakUp4Farmers

— Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) September 24, 2021

The national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) wrote in the tweet: “Seven hundred farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us.”

He had earlier appealed to the Indian diaspora in the US to hold protests when PM Modi visits New York on September 25.

Rakesh Tikait had said in a video: “India’s prime minister will be in New York for a programme on September 25. We appeal to all Indians living in the US to place a farmers’ flag on their vehicles, raise banners of ‘No Farmer No Food’, in solidarity with the farmers protest in India.”