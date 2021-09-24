MARKET NEWS

Ahead of Joe Biden’s meet with PM Modi, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has a message for POTUS

Rakesh Tikait, National spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), wrote in the tweet to Joe Biden: “Dear POTUS... Seven hundred farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us.”

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait


Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on September 24 wrote to United States President Joe Biden and urged him to discuss the long-drawn farmer protests against the Centre’s three agricultural reform laws when he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) wrote in the tweet: “Seven hundred farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting. These black laws should be repealed to save us.”

He had earlier appealed to the Indian diaspora in the US to hold protests when PM Modi visits New York on September 25.

Rakesh Tikait had said in a video: “India’s prime minister will be in New York for a programme on September 25. We appeal to all Indians living in the US to place a farmers’ flag on their vehicles, raise banners of ‘No Farmer No Food’, in solidarity with the farmers protest in India.”

Meanwhile, farmer organisation Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27.
Moneycontrol News
