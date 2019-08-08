Agriculture, food production could be contributing 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions: Report

A report released by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said agriculture and other activities related to food production could be contributing over a quarter of global emissions of greenhouse gases, according to an Indian Express report.

Moreover, the report, titled 'Climate Change and Land', states that if other activities like transportation, energy and food processing are taken into consideration, emissions could be as high as 37 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

"If emissions associated with pre- and post-production activities in the global food system are included, the emissions are estimated to be 21 to 37 percent of total net anthropogenic (man-made) GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions," the report states, according to the newspaper.

The report assesses the ways in which the land systems are contributing to global warming and are in turn getting affected by climate change.

The newspaper states that according to the report, activities like agriculture, forestry and other land uses accounted for about 23 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally between 2007 and 2016. The activities released over 12 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere every year during this period.

This included 13 percent of all carbon dioxide, 44 percent of all methane and 82 percent of all nitrous oxide being emitted every year.

"Since the pre-industrial period, changes in land cover due to human activities have led to both a net release of CO2, contributing to global warming, and an increase in global land albedo (ratio of heat absorbed to heat reflected), causing surface cooling," the report states, adding that "the resulting net effect on globally averaged surface temperature is estimated to be small".

The report also states that the rise in temperature globally has been faster over land than over the entire planet. The newspaper states that due to the additional warming over land, the duration and the intensity of events like heat-waves has increased across the world.

"Both global warming and urbanization (a result of land use change) can enhance warming in cities and their surroundings, especially during heat related events, including heat waves," the report states. It also adds that increased urbanisation can "intensify extreme rainfall events over the city or downwind of urban areas".

In order to limit and tackle emissions from land, forests and agriculture, the report has suggested more sustainable agricultural practices and reduction in food waste.