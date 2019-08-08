App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture, food production could be contributing 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions: Report

The report assesses the ways in which the land systems are contributing to global warming and are in turn getting affected by climate change

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A report released by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said agriculture and other activities related to food production could be contributing over a quarter of global emissions of greenhouse gases, according to an Indian Express report.

Moreover, the report, titled 'Climate Change and Land', states that if other activities like transportation, energy and food processing are taken into consideration, emissions could be as high as 37 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

"If emissions associated with pre- and post-production activities in the global food system are included, the emissions are estimated to be 21 to 37 percent of total net anthropogenic (man-made) GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions," the report states, according to the newspaper.

Close

The report assesses the ways in which the land systems are contributing to global warming and are in turn getting affected by climate change.

related news

The newspaper states that according to the report, activities like agriculture, forestry and other land uses accounted for about 23 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions globally between 2007 and 2016. The activities released over 12 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere every year during this period.

This included 13 percent of all carbon dioxide, 44 percent of all methane and 82 percent of all nitrous oxide being emitted every year.

"Since the pre-industrial period, changes in land cover due to human activities have led to both a net release of CO2, contributing to global warming, and an increase in global land albedo (ratio of heat absorbed to heat reflected), causing surface cooling," the report states, adding that "the resulting net effect on globally averaged surface temperature is estimated to be small".

The report also states that the rise in temperature globally has been faster over land than over the entire planet. The newspaper states that due to the additional warming over land, the duration and the intensity of events like heat-waves has increased across the world.

"Both global warming and urbanization (a result of land use change) can enhance warming in cities and their surroundings, especially during heat related events, including heat waves," the report states. It also adds that increased urbanisation can "intensify extreme rainfall events over the city or downwind of urban areas".

In order to limit and tackle emissions from land, forests and agriculture, the report has suggested more sustainable agricultural practices and reduction in food waste.

The IPCC report is the second in a series of special focused reports being prepared on requests from governments and other organisations, according to the newspaper.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.