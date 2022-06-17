Agnipath scheme: Protesters pelt stones at vehicles, block railway tracks in Haryana

Youths pelted stones at vehicles in Ballabhgarh, squatted on railway tracks in Jind and burnt tyres in Rohtak as protests broke out in Haryana for the second day on Friday against the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Police said they resorted to mild lath-charge and rounded up over 40 youths in Ballabhgarh, where authorities had suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure following violent protests in Palwal district.

Protests also broke out in Hisar, Narnaul, Fatehabad and Jhajjar. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij warned of action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property.

In Ballabhgarh, protesters, mainly college students, raised slogans against the Agnipath scheme and resorted to stone pelting near Anaj Mandi, the police said, adding that they resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

More than 40 youths were also rounded up, they said. A company of the Indian Reserve Battalion has been requisitioned from Rewari to ensure law and order, they said.

Notably, Rewari has also seen protests over the Agnipath scheme. In Jind, the protesters squatted on railway tracks in Narwana.

”They (protesters) blocked the Delhi-Bathinda track at Narwana for three hours. The protest remained peaceful and there was no untoward incident,” an official said. A number of youths protested in Narnaul and broke barricades put up by the police on roads.

In Hisar, a large number of Army aspirants staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme, demanding its withdrawal. The youths, many of them carrying the tricolour, gathered at the Mahavir Stadium and held a protest march to the mini secretariat.

On the way, they raised slogans against the Centre and the Agnipath scheme. In Rohtak, the protesting youths burnt tyres.

Protests were held near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Maharshi Dayanand University, and outside the BJP office. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in some of the districts where protests broke out including Palwal, Faridabad, Rohtak and Narnaul.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chadhuni sat on a day-long fast demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.He alleged the Centre is playing with the country’s security and the future of the youth.

After the farm laws, the Agnipath scheme is a second blow to the farmers as their sons mainly join the armed forces. Home Minister Vij said that holding peaceful protests is everyone’s right but those who indulge in violence, arson and damage public property will face action as per law.

Anyone indulging in lawlessness cannot be spared, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have booked over 1,000 people for Thursday’s violence in Palwal district. Three FIRs were registered in connection with the violence. While two FIRs were registered in Palwal subdivision, one was registered in Hodal subdivision, the police said.

A spokesperson of the police department said 80 youths have been booked by their names, while another 950 are yet to be identified. An official said CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused. The Centre on Tuesday unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in Army, Navy and Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

On Thursday night, it raised the upper age limit for recruitment under the ’Agnipath’ scheme to 23 years for 2022 as the protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services spread. Those recruited under the scheme will be known as ’Agniveers’.

After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service. Haryana districts like Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram and Palwal send a sizeable number of youths to the defence forces.