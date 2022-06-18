Agnipath Row LIVE Updates: 10% reservation for Agniveers in Defence Ministry jobs approved: Rajnath Singh

Mob sets a train on fire on Wednesday in protest against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Violence-hit Secunderabad railway station under tight security cover, train services resume

Train services at Secunderabad Railway Station, which witnessed arson and violence resulting in the death of a protester aspiring to join the armed forces, are limping back to normalcy, a senior official of the South Central Railway said on Saturday.

D Rakesh, a 24-year-old Army aspirant from Warangal district, died and several people were injured after security personnel opened fire on hundreds of agitators at the Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as the protests against the Centre’s new Agnipath military recruitment scheme escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

10% reservation for 'Agniveers' in Defence Ministry jobs approved: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing protests against the Centre's new military recruitment drive 'Agnipath', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 18 announced that 'Agniveers' will be granted a 10 percent reservation in Defence Ministry jobs following their retirement from the armed forces.

Agniveers or the soldiers recruited under the new policy will serve a tenure of four years in the military -- subsequent to which, only 25 percent of them will be retained.

Congress announces solidarity 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar

Congress MPs and leaders will sit on a “Satyagraha” at the Jantar Mantar here Sunday morning in solidarity with the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

Youths across the country have taken to the streets against the contentious scheme, and incidents of violence have been reported from several cities and towns.

Sources said Congress MPs, its working committee members, and All India Congress Committee office-bearers will be part of the “Satyagraha” that begins at 10 AM at Jantar the Mantar on June 19.

“The decision was taken as the Agnipath scheme has enraged the youths of our country and they are protesting on streets,” a party leader said. “It is our responsibility to stand by them.”

Uttar Pradesh | Yesterday miscreants entered among students & indulged in violence. We detained over 3 dozen people. Social media being monitored. Some people from coaching centres also involved in provocating students. 4 FIRs filed:Deepak Kumar, DIG, Aligarh on Agnipath protests

JUST IN: Violence is not the right way; Govt listening to your concerns: Anurag Thakur

“I appeal to youth that violence is not the right way. Govt is seriously listening to your concerns. Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also mulling to do something for them when they come after 4 years of their service,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur on protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme.

He added: “To provide some crash courses and to provide training to those who want to become physical education teachers. 15 lakh physical education teachers' posts are lying vacant in various states. We're thinking in this direction also.”

NFR cancels 10 more trains due to Agnipath protests & Assam floods

North-East Frontier Railways (NFR) cancelled 10 more trains on Saturday due to protests and bandh in Bihar against the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme and floods in Assam, an official said. In view of large scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under the East Central Railway, Bihar bandh and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood in Lumding and Rangiya divisions of Assam some trains have been cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated, NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said.

NFR had cancelled 11 trains due to violent protests in Bihar and eight due to floods in Assam on Friday. The trains Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express, New JalpaiguriNew Delhi Express, Jorhat TownGuwahati JanShatabdi Express, New JalpaiguriRajendranagar Capital Express, KatiharSamastipur, KatiharBarauni, PurneaSaharsha passenger trains, RangiyaRangapara, Rangiya-Dekargaon, Dekargaon-Rangiya passenger trains will remain cancelled on Saturday, De said.

14.35 Violent anti-Agnipath protests continue rocking Bihar; agitators torch vehicles in police outpost

Violent anti-Agnipath protests continued rocking Bihar for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, with agitators torching vehicles parked on the premises of a police outpost in Jehanabad district, officials said.

A large number of protestors gathered outside Tehta police outpost around 8.30 AM and started pelting security personnel with stones. Later, they set several vehicles, including a bus and a truck, on fire, they said.

Normal life was affected in Gaya, Buxar and Jehanabad districts, as well as some other parts of Bihar, as vehicles remained off the roads and shops and business establishments were shut, barring those selling essential items, due to a state-wide bandh called by student organisations led by Left-wing

All India Students’ Association (AISA). Various political parties, including RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have extended their support to the bandh call. Various political parties, including RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have extended their support to the bandh call.

Railways have cancelled several trains to prevent damage by agitators. The state government has already suspended internet services in 12 districts till June 19 due to massive violent protests rocking the state. Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts, as per an order issued by the Home Department.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed in the most-affected districts to prevent any untoward incident, a senior police official said.

14.14 West Bengal: Anti-Agnipath protesters block railway tracks, do push-ups

Train services on the Sealdah-Barrackpore route in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district were disrupted for around one hour on Saturday as a group of anti-Agnipath agitators blocked railway tracks and did push-ups to register protest against the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

Around 20 protesters blocked both up and down lines at a level crossing from around 10 AM thus also affecting vehicular traffic, a spokesperson of the Eastern Railway said.

”We love our country, please don’t play with our future. We have been preparing for the army for several years, and now the Centre implements Agnipath scheme. We demand its immediate rollback,” one of the protesters, carrying ’Boycott Agnipath’ placard, told reporters.

The demonstration affected railway services during office hours, and many commuters waiting at Barrackpore Railway Station reached the protest site and an altercation ensued with the agitators.

The protesters were removed from the spot around 11.15 AM and railway services and movement of vehicles resumed, a GRP official said. Around 50-60 anti-Agnipath agitators had blocked the railway tracks at Thakurnagar station in the district for an hour-and-a-half on the previous day.

13.30 Agnipath scheme rolled out after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 18 strongly defended the new military recruitment model saying it was rolled out after wide-ranging consultations including with the ex-servicemen and suggested that a "misunderstanding" is being spread for political reasons.

He said the scheme will bring revolutionary changes in the enrolment process for soldiers, asserting that there will be no compromise on the quality of training to be imparted to the personnel to be recruited under the scheme.

"It is bringing revolutionary changes in the recruitment process in the armed forces. Some people are spreading misunderstanding about it. Maybe, there could be some confusion among the people as it is a new scheme," Singh said speaking at a conclave organised by the TV9 media group.

The defence minister said the scheme was rolled out after around two years of deliberations including with the ex-servicemen community and a decision was taken based on a consensus.

"We wanted that there is a sense of discipline and pride for the country among the people," he said. Without taking the name of any political party, the defence minister suggested that some of the protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme could be based on political considerations.

"There are so many issues to show any political party in poor light. But whatever politics we do, whether remaining in the opposition or in the government, it is for the country," he said. The defence minister further added, "Should we lower the morale of the soldiers of the country? This is not justice."

In his address, the defence minister said the personnel to be recruited under the 'Agnipath scheme' will be given priority in the selection for various jobs by state governments, private industries, public sector undertakings and paramilitary forces.

"They will be given priority in selection in various government departments. ‘Agniveer' is not just the name of bringing new recruits into the armed forces. But, they will also be given the same quality training that the soldiers of the military are getting today. Training time may be short but the quality will not be compromised," he said.

Referring to the financial package of Rs 11.71 lakh to be given to each of the 'Agniveers' after completion of the four-year tenure, Singh said the government will also facilitate providing loans at the low-interest rates if they need additional resources to start new ventures.

"Our government is making schemes so that the Agniveers when they come out after serving for four years, get employment," he said.

13.19 PM Narendra Modi will have to become 'maafiveer', take back 'Agnipath': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 18 said that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw the farm laws, he will have to accept the demand of the youth and rollback the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

The former Congress chief also said that for eight consecutive years, the BJP government has “insulted” the values of ’Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “I had said earlier also that the prime minister will have to withdraw the black farm laws.” ”In the same manner, he will have to accept the demand of the youth of the country by becoming ’maafiveer’ and take back the ’Agnipath’ scheme,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also stepped up her attack on the government over the Agnipath scheme and urged the Centre to understand the pain of the rural youth preparing for recruitment in the armed forces.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Understand the pain of the rural youth preparing for Army recruitment. No recruitment for the past three years. They have blisters on their feet due to running continuously, they are desperate.”

“Youths were waiting for the Air force recruitment results and appointments. The government took away their permanent recruitment, rank, pension and stalled recruitment,” Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

She also shared a copy of a letter she wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in March over delays in recruitment in the armed forces. She had urged Singh to take necessary steps to ensure that the hard work of aspirants is respected. In her letter dated March 29, Priyanka Gandhi had flagged the problems being faced by youths in recruitment in the armed forces.

12.30 Massive protest rally in Kerala

Hundreds of youth in Thiruvananthapuram on June 18 took out a massive protest march against the Centre's decision to implement the new Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Large number of army job aspirants, who have been reportedly waiting to get enrolled into the defence service, gathered at Thampanoor, located in the heart of the city, in the morning and marched to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

They could be seen raising slogans against the Union government's new military recruitment scheme and holding placards and banners urging the authorities to withdraw their decision at the earliest. The protesting youth were reportedly hailing from various parts of the southern state.

An agitating man said they would continue the strike till the Centre rolls back its decision and justice is ensured to them.

"Many of us have decided to join the army and started preparations for the examination after dropping our graduation studies midway. What will we do if the Centre goes ahead with this scheme? Our future will be in peril. So, we will continue our fight till we get justice," he said. (PTI)

12.25 India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests

Indian authorities suspended Internet services in several parts of the eastern state of Bihar in a bid to stop public gatherings and violent protests over a military recruitment plan, police officials said on June 18.

The Agnipath or "path of fire" system aims to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut burgeoning pension costs, the government said.

Protesters, mainly young men, say the plan will limit opportunities for permanent jobs with the defence forces, which guarantee fixed salaries, pensions and other benefits. Many took to the streets in Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to protest against this plan.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp have been blocked in 15 of 38 districts of Bihar, said Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in the state, where protesters burned passenger trains and buses this week to express their outrage.

"I didn't anticipate any protests like this," Admiral R. Hari Kumar told Reuters TV partner ANI. "It is the single biggest human resource management transformation that has ever happened in the Indian military." (Reuters)

10.17 After raising age limit, home ministry keeps 10% quota for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ‘Agniveers’, the office of home minister Amit Shah tweeted on June 18.

Further, the MHA will also provide three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, the ministry tweet said.

It added that for the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

The modifications to the contentious defence recruitment scheme dubbed ‘Agnipath’ comes after three-days of nation-wide riots and protests which culminated in the death of one in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad.

9.42 15 held, 225 booked for violence, blocking expressway near Noida during protest

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Friday as scores of youngsters descended on the Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic movement briefly, prompting Gautam Buddh Nagar police to lodge an FIR against 225 protesters and arrest 15, officials said.

The police said in a statement that it has arrested 10 people and lodged an FIR against 225 people in connection with the protests that obstructed vehicular movement during the day. The number of arrests was later updated to 15, according to UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. "The road was blocked by some chaotic elements, protesting in unison and pelting stones.

Of those accused, 75 are named and 225 unnamed, the police said. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault on public servant), 336 (endangering others' life), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief), the police said.

Charges under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 have also been invoked in the FIR, according to the statement. "So far, 10 people have been arrested. Efforts are underway to establish identity of others involved in the violence with the help of CCTV footages, videos and pictures after which strict legal action will be taken against them," the police said earlier.

7.28 Agnipath unrest singes nation, turns train stations, highways into battleground

A man was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into battleground in many states on Friday amid worsening protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme. The 24 year-old Rakesh, an Army aspirant from Dabeerpet village in Warangal district, was the first victim of the violent unrest sweeping across the country since Wednesday.

Assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army chief failed to cut the ice with hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways, creating a security scare.

The Indian Railways cancelled 234 trains, while 340 have been affected due to the protests. Coaches of seven trains have so far been set ablaze by protesters, officials said, adding carriages of three running trains in the East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia, also in the same zone, were damaged by protestors. One coach of a train was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. So far, 64 trains were short terminated in ECR.

As the depredations against the recruitment scheme continued for the third day across large parts of India, from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande tried to assuage the concerns of the agitators with little success. Though not as intense, protests were also organised in Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Events so far

Protests have erupted in several Indian states since June 16 against the Agnipath scheme, which seeks to recruit soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year-period, followed by compulsory retirement for most, without gratuity and pension benefits.

Since then, 24-year-old Army aspirant Rakesh from Warangal was shot to death by police in Secunderabad, trains have been burnt in Bihar, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, vehicles attacked and pelted with stones, and railways stations, rail tracks and highways blocked by squatting protestors across — in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, and on a smaller scale in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jharkhand.

Assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army Chief General Manoj Pande failed to cut the ice with hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways, creating a security scare.

The Indian Railways cancelled 234 trains, while 340 have been affected due to the protests.

Students' organisations such as the CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh in Bihar on June 18. The opposition Grand Alliance's spearhead RJD has extended support to the bandh.

Government’s moves

This is the MHA’s newest move to assuage protestors’ ire. On June 16 night, the upper age limit for Agnipath was raised to 23 from 21 for 2022.

Home Minister Shah had said this would benefit a large number of youth, while Gen. Pande called it the “right decision”, adding that it will provide opportunity for youth preparing to join the force but couldn’t in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “his concern and sensitivity towards the future of youths”, adding that the scheme is a “golden opportunity”.

Internet services have been suspended in 12 of Bihar's 38 districts to check the spread of false news, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Singh said.

Following violent protests in Palwal, Haryana government suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.

Delhi was relatively quiet but Metro travel was disrupted with members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association staging demonstrations. The entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro stations had to be closed.

What’s the scheme so far?

— Unveiling the scheme on June 14, the government said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

— Youth to be recruited under the new scheme would be called 'Agniveer'.

— A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills.

— In an attempt to pacify the protesters, the government on June 16 night increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the 'Agnipath' scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.

— The monthly salary of an 'Agniveer' in the first year of employment would be Rs 30,000 and the in-hand amount would be Rs 21,000 as Rs 9,000 would go to a corpus with an equal contribution from the government.

— Subsequently, the monthly salary in the second, third and fourth year will be Rs 33,000, Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000. Each 'Agniveer' will get an amount of Rs 11.71 lakh as 'Seva Nidhi Package' and it will be exempted from income tax.

— The four-year tenure under the new scheme will include around two-and-half months to six months of training periods.

Agnipath on pause?

It does not seem like the scheme is halted. Unfazed by the intensifying protests, the Army, Navy and the Air Force on June 17 announced that they will start the enrolment process under the new model by next week.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari told PTI that the selection process by the Indian Air Force for recruitment under the new scheme will start from June 24, while the Army said it will begin the initial exercise within two days.

The Indian Navy said it will start the recruitment process "very soon". A senior naval commander said the notification for the recruitment will be out within a week.

The three services are planning to deploy the first batches of recruits under the new scheme, both in operational and non-operational roles, by June next year, senior military officials said.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters, ANI)