Agnipath Row Live Updates | Opposition leaders stage protest; Military Affairs Additional Secy to address press conference today

Rail coaches were set on fire by Agnipath protesters in Bihar on Saturday. - Reuters



Delhi | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders protest against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/6EnpkPm0HG

— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

12 Noon: Air Force releases details for death and disability compensation

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released details of compensation benefits under the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, ANI reported on June 19. As per the documents released, compensation for death, disability and tenure is provided.

According to the details of the documents, the four-year period of employment remains unchanged but the Agniveers who complete their term will receive a “detailed skill-set certificate” that will “highlight the skills and level of competency acquired” during the period of engagement.

Further, Agniveers who are selected to be enrolled in the IAF as regular cadre on completion of four years, will be governed by existing terms and conditions of service of airmen/NCs (E) in the IAF, as amended from time to time.



The Indian Air Force releases details on 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YKFtJZ2OzP — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022



- Indian Army’s Adjutant General Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa, Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Indian Air Force’s Personnel in-charge Air Marshal Suraj Jha to be present at the press conference on the Agniveer scheme today.

Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference in South Block today on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme

Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri to address a press conference in South Block today on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/9TkfV7zTW3— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

11:49 am: Bihar: Agnipath protests trigger fresh friction between allies BJP, JD (U)

The protests against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme that envisages recruitment of soldiers on a short-term contractual basis, triggered a fresh war of words between the two ruling allies - the BJP and the JD(U) - with the former holding the Nitish Kumar government responsible for its "inability to stop attacks" on the residences of saffron party leaders.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Bihar's BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, whose house was vandalised by 'Agnipath' protesters, criticised the state government, alleging that its effort was "inadequate" to stop violent protests in the state. He held Nitish Kumar-led coalition government responsible for what he termed as targeted attacks on BJP leaders in the state.

"When protestors attacked my house in Bettiah district on Friday, we called the fire brigade...they said fire tenders would come only if the local administration allows it," a visibly upset Jaiswal told reporters. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi's house and several BJP offices were also vandalised by the protesters on June 17.

The state BJP chief said targeting people at the behest of the administration and torching offices of a particular party with police as mute spectators are unacceptable. "We are part of the ruling alliance, but something like this has not happened anywhere in the country. It is happening only in Bihar. As a leader of the BJP, I condemn this incident and if this is not stopped, it won't be good for anyone," he said.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme | What you need to know

Approved by Union cabinet on June 14, the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme aims at annually inducting over 40,000 youth into army, navy and air force for a period of four years.

As part of the scheme, the enrolled youth would draw a monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances, as applicable in the three services. It is designed to enable a younger profile for the armed forces, and will depute the soldier - who'll be called 'Agniveers' - to serve the security forces for four years.

They would form a distinct rank with in the armed forces, different from other existing ranks. This, according to the government, will help the Armed Forces have a “younger, fitter, diverse profile for facing future challenges”.

Agnipath Scheme | What's happened so far

Amid nationwide protests, the Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in armed forces continues to face intense political opposition from various parties, with party leaders sharpening attack on the BJP dispensation over the 'hasty' announcement.

Hundreds of protestors across several states resorted to damaging the public property. Over 350 train services have been affected due to the agitation over the scheme as protestors burnt rail coaches, tyres, and also blocked railway tracks. Angry mob threw stones and called out slogans, demanding the rollback of the new scheme of recruitment in armed forces.