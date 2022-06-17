English
    Agnipath protests: Railways cancels over 200 trains across country

    A total of 316 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation against the Agnipath scheme, the Railways said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
    Protests erupted after the announcement of the Agniveer scheme, Photo Credit: ANI

    Protests erupted after the announcement of the Agniveer scheme, Photo Credit: ANI


    Over 200 trains have been cancelled so far across the country due to protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for temporary recruitment in the defence services, the Indian Railways said on June 17.

    As many as 80 mail express and 134 passenger trains stand cancelled, the Railways added.

    Also read: Explained | The Agnipath scheme and why people are protesting against it

    The Railways also announced that it has partially cancelled 61 mail express and 30 passenger trains in the wake of the violent protests. It further stated that 11 mail express trains have been diverted to other railway stations as a precautionary measure.

    A total of 316 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation, the national carrier added.

    Approved by the Union Cabinet on June 14, the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which aims at inducting around 46,000 youth into the army, navy and air force for a period of four years, has sparked protests in many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi.

    At present, hundreds of protestors across various states are taking the path of unrest, in protest against the recruitment scheme. Political parties too are trying to push the Government to roll back the 'Agnipath Scheme'.

    In light of the protests, the Government had on Thursday relaxed the upper age limit to 23 years as against 21 years for 2022.
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 05:57 pm
