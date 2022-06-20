Agnipath protests LIVE updates: Massive traffic jam on Delhi borders as police begins vehicles checking

Agnipath Scheme Protests LIVE: Ruling out any rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme in view of widespread protests, the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment of soldiers under the new policy
The service chiefs ruled out the rolling back of the scheme and revealed the recruitment timelines on June 19.
As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests. Over 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were banned by the government.
Security beefed up at Amritsar railway station
Amritsar police is monitoring platforms, tracks and entries in the wake of Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. “We are coordinating with RPF, GRP & Railways' Intelligence to see that no miscreant does anything, and the passengers don't face any problems," the police said.
Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road
Heavy traffic was observed atNoida-DelhiLink Road atChillaborder due to security checks by theUttarPradesh police.
If you don't like 'Agnipath' scheme don't join armed forces, no compulsion: V K Singh slams protesters
Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday slammed the protesters saying if they don't like the new policy for recruitment into the armed forces they shouldn't opt for it.
Singh said the Indian Army doesn't conscript soldiers and that aspirants can join of their own volition. "Joining the Army is voluntary and not a compulsion. If any aspirant wants to join, he can join as per his will, we don't conscript soldiers. But if you don't like this recruitment scheme ('Agnipath') then don't come to (join). Who is asking you to come? You are burning buses and trains. Who told you that you will be recruited into the armed forces. You will be selected only if you fulfil the eligibility criteria," he said.
Trains cancelled amid Bharat Bandh call
Jharkhand schools shut today
Schools in Jharkhandremainedshut todayin view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed
Delhi Police begins checking vehicles
Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme
483 train services cancelled
As many as 483 train services were cancelled on Sunday due to protests in different parts of the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces. According to officials, the railways cancelled 229 mail/express trains and 254 passenger trains due to the agitations. Additionally, eight mail/express trains were partially cancelled.
AAP calls 'Agnipath' scheme a big fraud
Amid raging protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the AAP on Sunday dubbed it "a big fraud" with the country's youth and demanded its rollback, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is making misleading claims about the benefits of the new military recruitment plan.
CrPC 144 already imposed, don't violate law: Noida cops warn ahead of proposed Bharat Bandh
Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. The police's appeal came even as a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum with authorities demanding strict against anti-social elements involved in the violence during protests against Centre's new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.
Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the defence forces on a four-year contractual basis, calling it a mirage.
Varun Gandhi criticises Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said Sunday that if he had to hire a guard for his party office in Indore, he would prefer to hire an Agniveer. After the comment was met with swift criticism, including from his party MP Varun Gandhi, he sought to clarify the statement and shifted the blame to the "toolkit gang".
Anand Mahindra says his company will recruit Agniveers
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday expressed dismay over the violence against the Centre's Agnipath scheme while asserting that the farm equipment to aerospace conglomerate welcomes the opportunity to recruit trained, capable and young people under the programme.
Traffic in central Delhi to be affected due to Congress protest
Traffic in parts of central Delhi will be affected on Monday due to the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and "vendetta politics" against Rahul Gandhi, according to traffic police. Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on June 20.
