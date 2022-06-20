Agnipath: Army announces first recruitment rally for Agniveers; check details here

The Indian Army on June 20 announced the first recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme, the registration for which will begin in July even as protests continued against the biggest overhaul of the enrollment in the armed forces.

Several Indian Army applicants have criticised the scheme and protested it since its release on June 14. Aspirants have been protesting the Agnipath scheme's lack of a pension fund as well as the short duration of employment guarantee it provides among other criticisms.

The railways has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting by the protesters over the last five days. As of June 20, more than 500 trains have been cancelled in view of the Bharat Bandh and disruptions caused by outrage across the country over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

The registration, which will be done online, is mandatory for all aspirants applying under the scheme. According to the announcement made by the army, those inducted under the scheme will be given a distinct rank of 'Agniveer'.

"With the introduction of this scheme, the enrolment of soldiers in the regular cadre of the Indian Army, except technical cadres of medical branch, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveer," the notification stated.

The notification said Agniveers will not be allowed to be released from service by their own request. However there's a provision for exceptional cases wherein "personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority", the notification said.

Aspirants have to be aged between 17 and a half years and 21 but an exception has been made this year by raising the upper limit to 23 years.

The Agniveers will serve in the army for four years. The notification also said that the scheme has a provision to retain 25 percent of the Agniveers aspirants for a period of 15 more years.

The provisions of the Army Act of 1950 will apply to the aspirants recruited under the scheme. The recruits will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.

A "distinctive insignia" worn on the uniform will be used to designate the Agniveers, the notification said, adding detailed instructions on the uniform will be issued separately.

Based on organisational requirements and policies, Agniveers, on completion of their engagement period in each batch, would be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre.

Applications for opportunities, which may be provided at the end of the engagement period, would be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their engagement period. Agniveers will not have any right to be selected after completion of their four-year tenure, the document released by the army said.

Agniveers enrolled as regular cadre would be required to serve for further 15 years and would be governed by terms and conditions of service (of junior commissioned officer/ Other Ranks) currently in vogue," the notification said.

As part of the enrolment process, each 'Agniveer' will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the 'Agnipath' scheme. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will be required to be signed by the parents or guardians.

Candidates enrolled under the scheme, will get 30 days leave in a year and medical leave will be granted based on medical advice.

The document said 30 percent of the monthly salary of the Agniveers would be compulsorily deposited in a corpus and an equal amount contributed by the government.

Upon discharge from the Army after four years,a corpus of 05.02 lakhs will be matched by the Government of India, an amount of 010.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers, the notification stated.

For the Agniveers who are selected for enrolment in the army as regular cadre, the "Seva Nidhi" package paid to them will comprise only of their contribution including accrued interest thereon.

In the exceptional case of Agniveers exiting service before the end of their engagement period on their own request, the individual's Seva Nidhi package, accumulated as on the date, will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. In such cases, no Govt contribution to Seva Nidhi Package will be entitled. The "Seva Nidhi" will be exempt from Income Tax, the notification stated.

